Billboard, Twitter team up to create chart for most-tweeted songs

06th May, 2021. 04:13 pm
Twitter

Billboard Hot 100 and Micro-blogging site Twitter have partnered on a first-of-its-kind Billboard chart that will enlist the most trending songs on social media.

Titled as, ‘Billboard Hot Trending,’ the new chart will track music-related trends and conversations in real time across Twitter.

The list will include the songs from the buzz around new releases, awards show and festival moments, music nostalgia threads, and more.

According to twitter head of entertainment partnerships

Sarah Rosen, who heads the entertainment partnerships department of Twitter said that music is the most talked-about topic on the social platform worldwide. Moreover, the table will be updated every 24 hours to keep up with the dominant Twitter conversations.

