China’s Zhurong Successfully Landed On Mars

China’s Zhurong has successfully landed on Mars on 15th May.

Chinese state media have confirmed that its first Mars Rover has landed on the red planet.

According to the details, it will explore the possibility of water and life beneath the surface of Mars.

Zhurong left the orbiter on the evening of May 14 to land on the surface of Mars, while 3 hours later the Lanning module separated from the orbiter and entered the Martian atmosphere.

Zhurong has six scientific instruments, including a high-resolution topography camera.

Earlier, the Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) took images of atomic hydrogen surrounding the red planet on April 24 and 25, a tweet by the Dubai Media Office said on Wednesday.

التقط المقياس الطيفي للأشعة فوق البنفسجية، الموجود على متن مسبار الأمل، صورتين للهيدروجين الذري المحيط بكوكب المريخ يومي 24 و25 أبريل 2021. مهمة الإمارات لاستكشاف المريخ هي المهمة الأولى من نوعها على أي كوكب من حيث قدرتها على التقاط مثل هذه الصور من جهات مختلفة على مدار اليوم.

The tweet said that it is the first mission to any planet that has been able to take images from different angles in one day. The EMUS is one of three instruments to be carried onboard the Emirate Mars Mission.