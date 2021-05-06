Double Click 970×250

Debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 12:58 pm
The Long March 5B rocket, that carried a Chinese space station module, has dropped into low Earth orbit and now risks crashing back down.

Media reports say that the United States (US) Space Command is tracking debris from the Long March 5B, which last week launched the main module of China’s first permanent space station into orbit.

The roughly 30-metre (100ft) long stage would be among the biggest space debris to fall to Earth.

The US defence department expects it to fall to Earth on Saturday though where it will hit “cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its re-entry”, the Pentagon said.

The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said on Wednesday: “The United States is committed to addressing the risks of growing congestion due to space debris and growing activity in space and we want to work with the international community to promote leadership and responsible space behaviours.”

16 mins ago
In September, Broadway to light up again when shows set to return

Live Broadway shows will get back to the stage beginning September 14...
CM Sindh tightens restrictions
28 mins ago
No takeaways from restaurants allowed from May 7 As Sindh Tightens Restrictions Till Eid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of...
Laurel Hubbard, a female weightlifter, is set to become the first transgender Olympic athlete in Tokyo 2020
30 mins ago
Laurel Hubbard is all set to become the first transgender athlete

Laurel Hubbard, a kiwi weightlifter is all set to make history at...
Air Chief Pushpinder Singh
43 mins ago
Air Chief saddened On the demise of Aviation Author Pushpinder Singh Chopra

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has expressed...
Pay Pal
1 hour ago
PayPal reports record quarterly profit amid Pandemic

Online payments system PayPal Holdings Inc. has reported its strongest first quarter...
Samsung accidentally talks about the Galaxy A82 5G
1 hour ago
Samsung accidentally talks about the Galaxy A82 5G

The technology giant Samsung recently announced a new mid-range Galaxy A series...
