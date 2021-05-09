Disintegrated Chinese Rocket Debris Falls Into Indian Ocean

The debris of a large space chinses rocket Long March 5B that went out of control fell into the Indian Ocean.

According to the China Space Agency, pieces of the Long March 5B entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 10:24 a.m. local time on Sunday and fell into the sea at 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 latitudes.

The rocket was launched on April 29 to send the first part of space to China’s new space station and was left unmanned in space after the success of the mission.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on May 7 that the rocket debris was unlikely to cause any damage as most of it would burn to ashes as it entered the ground.

The European Space Agency had predicted a ‘risk zone’ for debris that will cover parts of the United States, the whole of Africa, Australia, southern Japan, parts of Asia, and Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece in Europe.

The reason for predicting such a large area is that the speed of the rocket is very high and even a small change in the Earth’s atmosphere can change the location of the debris.

“We expect the rocket to enter the Earth’s atmosphere on May 8-10, and during that two days it will make three orbits around the world,” said Harvard University professor Jonathan McDowell.

He said the rocket was travelling at a speed of 18,000 miles per hour and it was more likely that its debris would fall into the ocean, as the sea area is larger than the land surface.

According to Jonathan McDowell, there are no international laws or regulations in this regard, but it is not uncommon for large rockets to be launched into Earth orbit.

It should be noted that the Chinese space station is expected to be fully operational by 2022 and before that more parts of the space station will be assembled by sending 10 missions into Earth orbit.

Once completed, the Chinese space station will remain in low-Earth orbit for 15 years.

By the end of 2022, the T-shaped space station will weigh 66 tons, which is smaller than the current International Space Station.