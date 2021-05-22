Internet Explorer To Retire After 25 years, announces Microsoft

Microsoft has recently said that it is retiring Internet Explorer, the browser it created more than 25 years ago.

According to the details, Internet Explorer is largely abandoned as people instead use competitors like Google’s Chrome or Apple’s Safari.

According to sources, most users haven’t used Explorer in years, so Microsoft will stop supporting it on June 15, 2022.

“We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge,” said Sean Lyndersay, a Microsoft Edge programme manager.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications,” Microsoft said.

However, netizens ribbed Internet Explorer in their tweets on Thursday.

“RIP Internet Explorer, I never used it, but after it dies we can’t make fun of it anymore,” wrote a user.

“I still fondly remember how I used it to download Chrome on every new Windows system,” said another netizen.

“This browser might seem old and outdated nowadays, but back in the day, everyone needed it. RIP Internet Explorer 1995-2022,” said someone called TheCool_ColdMan.

Moreover, Microsoft has also been trying to stop people from using Internet Explorer for more than five years.