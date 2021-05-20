Microsoft announces retirement of internet explorer

Microsoft has finally announced to wipe out the internet explorer. The company is going to retire the internet explorer 11 desktop app from June 15, 2022, from all versions of Windows 10.

The change will not affect the Windows 10 Long term servicing channel, for the devices which stays same over time, like MRI Machines and Air traffic control system. The stepping down of IE will also not affect the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application or the MSHTML (Trident) engine. But, for the most part, Internet Explorer will be retired in a little more than 13 months.

For more than a quarter-century, Internet Explorer has been a part of the Windows environment. However, since the release of Edge in 2015, Microsoft has been gradually pulling out the old browser. In 2016, it stopped supporting previous models. On August 17th, Microsoft 365 and other applications will stop supporting Internet Explorer 11.

Microsoft has encouraged users who are still using Internet Explorer 11 to upgrade to Edge (or another browser) before the end of support in June. For websites that still need Internet Explorer, Edge has a built-in mode. Many businesses will use outdated software and websites that aren’t compatible with modern browsers, so that mode would be useful. Microsoft has stated that Edge’s IE mode will be supported at least until the end of 2029, giving organizations and IT departments plenty of time to migrate away from traditional web apps.