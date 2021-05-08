Double Click 970×250

Out Of Control Chinese Rocket Set To Reenter Earth This Weekend

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 06:13 pm
Adsense 300×600
Out Of Control Chinese Rocket Set To Reenter Earth This Weekend

A large Chinese rocket that went out of control is expected to enter the Earth’s atmosphere on May 8 and its debris could fall anywhere on Earth.

Long March 5B rocket is 100 feet long and weighs 22 tons, which could enter the Earth’s atmosphere any time after May 8.

It is not possible to pinpoint the location of the rocket’s entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, but details of the rocket’s location can be found on the Space Track website.

The good news is that such debris falling to the ground is usually not a major threat to public safety.

However, scientists such as Harvard University professor Jonathan McDowell said that the risk of collision or damage to the wreckage is not very high, but it can not be ignored, because it can happen.

“But the risk of it hitting you directly is negligible,” he said.

The European Space Agency has predicted a ‘risk zone’ for debris that will cover parts of the United States, the whole of Africa, Australia, southern Japan, parts of Asia, and Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece in Europe.

The reason for predicting such a large area is that the speed of the rocket is very high and even a small change in the Earth’s atmosphere can change the location of the debris.

“We expect the rocket to enter the Earth’s atmosphere on May 8-10, and during that two days it will make three orbits around the world,” said Jonathan McDowell.

He said the rocket was travelling at a speed of 18,000 miles per hour and it was more likely that its debris would fall into the ocean, as the sea area is larger than the land surface.

The rocket was launched on April 29 to send the first part of space to China’s new space station and was left unmanned in space after the success of the mission.

According to Jonathan McDowell, there are no international laws or regulations in this regard, but it is not uncommon for large rockets to be launched into Earth orbit.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Five Important Agreements: FM Qureshi
32 mins ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Five Important Agreements: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that five important agreements have...
NCOC Educational Institutions Closure till May 23
1 hour ago
NCOC Extends Closure Of Educational Institutions Till May 23

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has on Saturday announced to...
Anna Faris
2 hours ago
Anna Faris talks about her son’s premature birth

Anna Faris and her ex-husband, Chris Pratt, welcomed their son, Jack, in 2012, seven weeks...
Wasim Akram Christian Turner
2 hours ago
Wasim Akram Embarrassed After British HC Christian Turner Picks Up Garbage On Margalla Hills

Former Pakistan's cricketer Wasim Akram appreciates British High Commissioner Christian Turner’s efforts...
Prasidh Krishna
2 hours ago
Prasidh Krishna tests positive for Covid-19

Kolkata Knight Riders and Indian player Prasidh Krishna was the last player...
Pakistan AstraZeneca vaccine doses
2 hours ago
Pakistan Receives 1.2mn Doses of British vaccine AstraZeneca; Guidelines Issued

Pakistan has on Saturday (today) received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
9 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan today on, 8th May 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate...
Gold rate in karachi
10 mins ago
Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 8th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today, (8th, May 2021) is being sold...
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Five Important Agreements: FM Qureshi
32 mins ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Five Important Agreements: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that five important agreements have...
Dogecoin to PKR
41 mins ago
Dogecoin To PKR: Today 1 Dogecoin To Pakistan Rupee, 8th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Dogecoin to PKR according to the foreign exchange rate...