Double Click 970×250

PayPal reports record quarterly profit amid Pandemic

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 01:25 pm
Adsense 300×600
Pay Pal

Online payments system PayPal Holdings Inc. has reported its strongest first quarter on record and beat profit estimates this week.

As per the media reports, PayPal processed a total income of 28,285 billion payments in the first quarter, which is 50 percent higher than the previous year, and added 14.5 million new customers.

Chief Executive Officer of PayPal Dan Schulman said in a statement, our strong first-quarter results show that our business continues to grow steadily as the world transforms into a digital economy.

The company has become one of the main winners of the epidemic, as more people use its payment services to shop online and pay bills at home to stay safe from this coronavirus.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

16 mins ago
In September, Broadway to light up again when shows set to return

Live Broadway shows will get back to the stage beginning September 14...
CM Sindh tightens restrictions
29 mins ago
No takeaways from restaurants allowed from May 7 As Sindh Tightens Restrictions Till Eid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of...
Laurel Hubbard, a female weightlifter, is set to become the first transgender Olympic athlete in Tokyo 2020
30 mins ago
Laurel Hubbard is all set to become the first transgender athlete

Laurel Hubbard, a kiwi weightlifter is all set to make history at...
Air Chief Pushpinder Singh
43 mins ago
Air Chief saddened On the demise of Aviation Author Pushpinder Singh Chopra

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has expressed...
Samsung accidentally talks about the Galaxy A82 5G
1 hour ago
Samsung accidentally talks about the Galaxy A82 5G

The technology giant Samsung recently announced a new mid-range Galaxy A series...
PM Imran in Lahore
2 hours ago
PM Imran Arrives in Lahore, performs groundbreaking of housing project at Raiwind

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) arrived in Lahore on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

16 mins ago
In September, Broadway to light up again when shows set to return

Live Broadway shows will get back to the stage beginning September 14...
CM Sindh tightens restrictions
29 mins ago
No takeaways from restaurants allowed from May 7 As Sindh Tightens Restrictions Till Eid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of...
Laurel Hubbard, a female weightlifter, is set to become the first transgender Olympic athlete in Tokyo 2020
30 mins ago
Laurel Hubbard is all set to become the first transgender athlete

Laurel Hubbard, a kiwi weightlifter is all set to make history at...
Air Chief Pushpinder Singh
43 mins ago
Air Chief saddened On the demise of Aviation Author Pushpinder Singh Chopra

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has expressed...