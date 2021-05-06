Double Click 970×250

Samsung accidentally talks about the Galaxy A82 5G

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 01:05 pm
Adsense 300×600
Samsung accidentally talks about the Galaxy A82 5G

The technology giant Samsung recently announced a new mid-range Galaxy A series phone with a QHD+ 120Hz screen and a quantum cryptography chipset in South Korea.

However, even before the debut; a rumor has claimed that the company is working on a variant of the phone called Galaxy A82 5G for global markets.

Even though the Galaxy A82 5G is yet to be announced, Samsung has added the phone to its security updates webpage, under models eligible for quarterly updates.

As the Galaxy A52 and A72 phones are currently on a monthly update schedule, so it is quite strange to know that the tech giant is is planning to roll out quarterly security updates for the Galaxy A82 5G.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

16 mins ago
In September, Broadway to light up again when shows set to return

Live Broadway shows will get back to the stage beginning September 14...
CM Sindh tightens restrictions
29 mins ago
No takeaways from restaurants allowed from May 7 As Sindh Tightens Restrictions Till Eid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of...
Laurel Hubbard, a female weightlifter, is set to become the first transgender Olympic athlete in Tokyo 2020
30 mins ago
Laurel Hubbard is all set to become the first transgender athlete

Laurel Hubbard, a kiwi weightlifter is all set to make history at...
Air Chief Pushpinder Singh
43 mins ago
Air Chief saddened On the demise of Aviation Author Pushpinder Singh Chopra

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has expressed...
Pay Pal
1 hour ago
PayPal reports record quarterly profit amid Pandemic

Online payments system PayPal Holdings Inc. has reported its strongest first quarter...
PM Imran in Lahore
2 hours ago
PM Imran Arrives in Lahore, performs groundbreaking of housing project at Raiwind

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) arrived in Lahore on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

16 mins ago
In September, Broadway to light up again when shows set to return

Live Broadway shows will get back to the stage beginning September 14...
CM Sindh tightens restrictions
29 mins ago
No takeaways from restaurants allowed from May 7 As Sindh Tightens Restrictions Till Eid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presides over a meeting of...
Laurel Hubbard, a female weightlifter, is set to become the first transgender Olympic athlete in Tokyo 2020
30 mins ago
Laurel Hubbard is all set to become the first transgender athlete

Laurel Hubbard, a kiwi weightlifter is all set to make history at...
Air Chief Pushpinder Singh
43 mins ago
Air Chief saddened On the demise of Aviation Author Pushpinder Singh Chopra

Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu has expressed...