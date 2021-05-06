Double Click 970×250

Signal challenges user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 12:43 pm
Adsense 300×600
Signal challenges user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram

Encrypted messaging app Signal has revealed that private data of users is not safe on the platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

As per reports, Signal has challenged the user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram by sharing a series of ads on Instagram.

The company claimed that companies like Facebook aren’t building technology for you but for your data. “They collect everything they can from FB, Instagram, and WhatsApp in order to sell visibility into people and their lives,” Signal said in a blog post.

To expose how this targeting ad game is being performed, Signal said it created a multi-variant targeted ad designed to “show you the personal data that Facebook collects about you and sells access to”.

“The ad would simply display some of the information collected about the viewer which the advertising platform uses. Facebook was not into that idea,” the company said.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

PM Imran in Lahore
3 mins ago
PM Imran Arrives in Lahore, performs groundbreaking of housing project at Raiwind

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) arrived in Lahore on...
Debris from China's Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth
5 mins ago
Debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth

The Long March 5B rocket, that carried a Chinese space station module,...
Twitter now supports full-size images up to 4K on Android
12 mins ago
Twitter now supports full-size images up to 4K on Android

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter is now allowing its users to...
15 mins ago
Is Bill Gates On Dating App Now?

World’s third-richest man Bill Gates, who recently announced his divorce with wife Melinda...
In Karachi, Hockey players start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine
28 mins ago
Karachi: Hockey players receive COVID-19 jabs

Pakistan Junior Hockey team players received the coronavirus jabs at Karachi’s Abdul...
Chelsea defeats Real Madrid to set up an all-English final in Champions League
36 mins ago
Chelsea defeats Real Madrid with a possession figure of 32 percent

English professional football club Chelsea set up an all-English Champions League final...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran in Lahore
3 mins ago
PM Imran Arrives in Lahore, performs groundbreaking of housing project at Raiwind

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) arrived in Lahore on...
Debris from China's Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth
5 mins ago
Debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket is crashing towards Earth

The Long March 5B rocket, that carried a Chinese space station module,...
Twitter now supports full-size images up to 4K on Android
12 mins ago
Twitter now supports full-size images up to 4K on Android

Microblogging and social networking service Twitter is now allowing its users to...
15 mins ago
Is Bill Gates On Dating App Now?

World’s third-richest man Bill Gates, who recently announced his divorce with wife Melinda...