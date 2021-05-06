Signal challenges user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram

Encrypted messaging app Signal has revealed that private data of users is not safe on the platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

As per reports, Signal has challenged the user privacy policies of Facebook and Instagram by sharing a series of ads on Instagram.

The company claimed that companies like Facebook aren’t building technology for you but for your data. “They collect everything they can from FB, Instagram, and WhatsApp in order to sell visibility into people and their lives,” Signal said in a blog post.

To expose how this targeting ad game is being performed, Signal said it created a multi-variant targeted ad designed to “show you the personal data that Facebook collects about you and sells access to”.

“The ad would simply display some of the information collected about the viewer which the advertising platform uses. Facebook was not into that idea,” the company said.