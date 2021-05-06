Double Click 970×250

Tech Giant Google Adopts Hybrid work plan

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 04:25 pm
Google

CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai has said that the tech giant will adopt a new hybrid work week.

According to the plan, the employees will have about three working days outside the office and the other two in “the best possible location.”

All employees will have the opportunity to work for up to four weeks in the office temporarily assigned.

“Whether you choose to transfer to a different office or opt for completely remote work, your compensation will be adjusted according to your new location,” Sundar Pichai says of the policy.

The executive estimates about 60 percent of the company’s workforce will work onsite a handful of days every week.

As per the plan, twenty percent will work from home, while another 20 percent will end up in new office locations.

