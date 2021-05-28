Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

WhatsApp finds a solution to protect user’s privacy

Suhaib Ahmed

28th May, 2021. 10:17 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Finally, WhatsApp finds a solution to protect their user's privacy

WhatsApp users should know that sharing their six-digit pin with anyone else can result in hacking their account.

According to the international media, many WhatsApp users around the world have faced this issue and their accounts have been hacked by sharing this pin, however, the WhatsApp management is continuously working to ensure their user privacy and get rid of this issue as soon as possible.

‘WhatsApp beta’ is currently working on the ‘flash call’ feature and soon they will introduce this feature for all users, according to which their users after logging into the app will directly going to verify their phone number.

The Flash call feature requires the user permission to get access to their call log, through which the user will directly receive a call from WhatsApp and gave them access to the account.

To use this feature the user has to enable this feature manually, as it will be an optional feature and will only be available for the beta version 2.21.11.7 of Android. This feature will work only if the user allows WhatsApp to access their call log.

In the past, WhatsApp management informed their user about the sensitivity of the six-digit pin and told them not to share it with anyone.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

UNICEF: Pfizer vaccine arrive in Islamabad through COVAX
45 mins ago
UNICEF: Pfizer vaccine arrived in Islamabad through COVAX

UNICEF Pakistan on Friday reported that over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer...
BSEK to issue admit cards
1 hour ago
Karachi Board To Issue Admit Cards For Classes 9, 10 From May 31st

On Friday, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced that...
Fawad Chaudhry HARDtalk
3 hours ago
The elected government should not be considered weak: Fawad Chaudhry

Speaking on a program on British Broadcasting Corporation "HARDtalk, Fawad Chaudhry said...
Meera Jee sad
3 hours ago
Is Meera Jee Sad? Fans Curious To Know

Legendary Pakistani actress Meera Jee has left everyone confused after she shared...
Sky Guard-1
4 hours ago
Sky Guard-1: Pakistan-Egypt begin Joint Air Def Exercise

Opening Ceremony of Pakistan-Egypt first Joint Air Def Exercise "Sky Guard -1"...
Coronavirus
4 hours ago
First case of Indian coronavirus variant reported in Sindh

Provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho has confirmed on Friday that...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Lisa Ray
22 mins ago
The scene outside from the house of Lisa Ray leave fans enchanting

Indian actress Lisa Ray shares pictures of her residence on social media...
Jacqueline Fernandez, upcoming track ‘Paani Paani’
24 mins ago
Check out the first look of Jacqueline Fernandez, upcoming track ‘Paani Paani’

After the major success of ‘Genda Phool’, Jacqueline and Badshah reunite again...
Cruella
24 mins ago
What Emma Stone misses the most while shooting Cruella?

American actress, Emma Stone shared what she missed the most during the...
UNICEF: Pfizer vaccine arrive in Islamabad through COVAX
45 mins ago
UNICEF: Pfizer vaccine arrived in Islamabad through COVAX

UNICEF Pakistan on Friday reported that over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer...