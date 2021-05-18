WhatsApp To Delete Archive Chats When They Are No Longer Needed

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging application, is apparently working on a feature that will automatically delete archive chats when they are no longer needed.

According to the website Android Police, which cites WABetainfo, WhatsApp is attempting to clear away unnecessary chats from users’ WhatsApp accounts.

Many users already archive a chat in order to organize their app, but a server-side test revealed that WhatsApp is evaluating some improvement to the feature.

Users may now view old chats by scrolling to the bottom of their app. If a new message is sent in the archived conversation, the chat will be removed from the archive list and delivered back to the top.

According to the publication, WhatsApp is testing a new setting that would prevent conversations from being resumed from the archive even if a new message is received.

The feature, once it becomes available, can be switched on from the archive screen or by heading to Settings > Chats.

Once enabled, the archive section will be relocated from the bottom to the top of the chat list for better access, however, this may cause some interference.

The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta 2.21.11.1, but because it is a server-side rollout, it will not be generally available until it is globally rolled out.