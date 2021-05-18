Double Click 970×250

WhatsApp To Delete Archive Chats When They Are No Longer Needed

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 12:01 am
Adsense 300×600
Whatsapp Archive Chats

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging application, is apparently working on a feature that will automatically delete archive chats when they are no longer needed.

According to the website Android Police, which cites WABetainfo, WhatsApp is attempting to clear away unnecessary chats from users’ WhatsApp accounts.

Many users already archive a chat in order to organize their app, but a server-side test revealed that WhatsApp is evaluating some improvement to the feature.

Users may now view old chats by scrolling to the bottom of their app. If a new message is sent in the archived conversation, the chat will be removed from the archive list and delivered back to the top.

According to the publication, WhatsApp is testing a new setting that would prevent conversations from being resumed from the archive even if a new message is received.

The feature, once it becomes available, can be switched on from the archive screen or by heading to Settings > Chats.

Once enabled, the archive section will be relocated from the bottom to the top of the chat list for better access, however, this may cause some interference.

The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta 2.21.11.1, but because it is a server-side rollout, it will not be generally available until it is globally rolled out.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Census-2017 Report
15 mins ago
Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which...
senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz
33 mins ago
Senior Israeli parliament member calls Israel’s actions “unjust”

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel's...
Naomi Campbell
1 hour ago
Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she...
medical assistance to Palestine
2 hours ago
Pakistan will send emergency medical assistance to Palestine, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Islamabad: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
3 hours ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt...
Minal Khan Baat Pakki
4 hours ago
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Are Officially A Couple Now

One of the most talked-about Pakistani celebrity couples, Minal Khan and Ahsan...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Census-2017 Report
15 mins ago
Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which...
senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz
33 mins ago
Senior Israeli parliament member calls Israel’s actions “unjust”

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel's...
Naomi Campbell
1 hour ago
Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she...
medical assistance to Palestine
2 hours ago
Pakistan will send emergency medical assistance to Palestine, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Islamabad: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said...