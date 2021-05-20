WhatsApp to support chat history migration to a different phone number

WhatsApp is working on a solution to let its users migrate their chat history between iOS and Android.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will help the users to migrate chats even with different phone numbers.

This feature will solve the problem of the users who could not restore their chat history after buying a new cell phone that is not on the same operating system.

In fact, it’s not possible to restore your chat history from iCloud on WhatsApp for Android, and WhatsApp for iOS cannot restore the backup from Google Drive, WABetaInfo noted.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is apparently working on a feature that will automatically delete archive chats when they are no longer needed.

According to the website Android Police, which cites WABetainfo, WhatsApp is attempting to clear away unnecessary chats from users’ WhatsApp accounts.

Many users already archive a chat in order to organize their app, but a server-side test revealed that WhatsApp is evaluating some improvement to the feature.

Users may now view old chats by scrolling to the bottom of their app. If a new message is sent in the archived conversation, the chat will be removed from the archive list and delivered back to the top.