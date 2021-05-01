Adsense 970×250

WhatsApp Update: No One Will Be Left Out Of The Picture

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 06:08 pm
Adsense 300×600
WhatsApp
Adsense 300×250

WhatsApp has given its user another “perfect reason” to smile as the messaging app has introduced a new modification.

Now, the frame of the photos and videos on WhatsApp is bigger so that nobody is left out.

“Photos and videos in WhatsApp are now even bigger, so no one will be left out of the picture! That’s the perfect reason to smile,” the messaging app announced on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Earlier, a new feature introduced by WhatsApp let Android users mute the audio on video files before they share it on their status as well. The feature is available only for Android devices for now, and availability on iOS is not yet confirmed.

Here’s how you can use the feature in a few easy steps.

How To Mute Videos On WhatsApp Before Sharing

Step 1: To send someone a muted video, first make sure you have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp. Proceed by opening a contact’s chat window.

Step 2: Once you’re in the chat window, click on the paperclip icon and choose Gallery to attach a video file.

Step 3: Click on a video file from the previews to choose the video file that you want to send. In the subsequent screen look for a new speaker icon on the top left, just below the frames of the video.

Step 4: Click on this speaker icon to mute the audio of that video file, before you tap the send button. This will send your contact a video-only version of the file. You can also click on the button again to unmute the same video.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Kamyab Jawan's Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme
2 mins ago
Kamyab Jawan’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme: 10,000 businesses have been developed

Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives presided over...
Pak Vs Zim
29 mins ago
Pakistan Defeated Zimbabwe by An Innings and 116 Runs In The First Test

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first...
NA-249 By-election case hearing by ECP
2 hours ago
NA-249 By-polls: ECP To Hear petition of PML-N for votes recount

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a stay order on...
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari
3 hours ago
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari Are newest celebrity couple As They Make Things Official

Pakistani showbiz industry has another new couple on the block as actress...
Yumna Zaidi photoshoot
3 hours ago
Yumna Zaidi Looks Exquisite In Recent photoshoot

The loveable actress Yumna Zaidi, who rose to fame with her fun-loving character...
NA-249 by-election PM Imran
3 hours ago
PM Imran wants electoral voting system following a low turnout in NA-249 by-election

After Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Qadir Khan Mandokhail won the NA-249 by-election...

Recent News

Kamyab Jawan's Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme
2 mins ago
Kamyab Jawan’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme: 10,000 businesses have been developed

Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives presided over...
Pak Vs Zim
29 mins ago
Pakistan Defeated Zimbabwe by An Innings and 116 Runs In The First Test

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
1 hour ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market, 1st May 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
NA-249 By-election case hearing by ECP
2 hours ago
NA-249 By-polls: ECP To Hear petition of PML-N for votes recount

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a stay order on...