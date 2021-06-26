Double Click 728 x 90
Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 11:41 am
SheMeans Business: Facebook Launches Women's Empowerment Program In Pakistan

The social media platform Facebook is promoting SheMeans Business, a women’s empowerment initiative to promote financial inclusion and growth in women-led businesses in Pakistan.

According to the report, the ‘SheMeans Business’ initiative is operating in 21 countries around the world and Facebook and its partners have trained more than one million women around the world in digital skills.

Working in partnership with SBP and the new component of the US Aid Program, ‘Business Flexibility through Financial Education (BRFE)’, aims to improve financial management skills so that women-led small businesses in the country could run efficiently, and to increase the strength and resilience of emerging SMEs.

In her video message, SBP Deputy Governor Seema Kamil lauded the efforts of Facebook and other partners for the socio-economic advancement of women in Pakistan.

She said it is important for women-led small and medium-sized businesses to gain skills and gain sustainability through access to finance.

He said that initiatives like BRFE would enable and strengthen Pakistani women to increase their participation in the nation-building process.

“Financial education is essential for the sustainability of women-led businesses in Pakistan and anywhere in the world,” said Beth Ann Lim, global head of SheMeans Business Business.

“SheMeans Business Business is a reflection of Facebook‘s commitment to supporting women’s economic advancement in the Asia-Pacific region,” she said.

In her video message, US Secretary of State Leslie Vogueri said that the US government considers women’s economic empowerment an important part of development in Pakistan and around the world, and strongly believes that investing in women’s empowerment will help dynamic economies. It can help alleviate poverty.

At the event, guests discussed the importance of women’s financial management expertise for SheMeans Business with a focus on challenges and opportunities and exchanged views on promoting women’s financial inclusion while overcoming existing barriers.

