Solar Eclipse 2021: ‘Ring Of Fire’ That Look Like ‘Death Star’ Observed Worldwide

Today (June 10 2021) Northern Hemisphere witnessed a “ring of fire” in the sky as an annular solar eclipse is moving across our planet.

However, this first solar eclipse of the year will not be observed in Pakistan.

The eclipse will also be visible in Europe and Asia, North and West Africa, and North America.

Remember that a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. The solar eclipse occurs in 3 ways which are called annular, partial and complete.

The eclipse started at 1:12 pm according to Pakistani time and will reach its climax at 3:42 pm while the eclipse will end at 4:34 pm.

Today, annular solar eclipses will be observed in different parts of the world, in which the moon, passing between the sun and the earth, is exposed to the sun in such a way that the middle part of the sun is hidden from the inhabitants of the earth and only A circle of light is visible from the edge.

According to the US space agency NASA, residents of the US southeast, northeast and midwest, and northern Alaska will be able to observe partial solar eclipses during and immediately after sunrise.

Partial eclipses will also be observed in most parts of Canada, Asia, North Africa and the Caribbean.

On the other hand, residents of parts of Canada, Greenland and the northern part of Russia will be able to watch the annual solar eclipse.

Keep in mind that this year 2 lunar eclipses and 2 solar eclipses will be observed and the second solar eclipse will be on December 4.

In addition, the first full lunar eclipse of the year took place on May 26 and could not be observed in Pakistan while the second lunar eclipse will be observed on November 19-18.

Interesting Myths About Eclipses

Solar eclipses are a common occurrence in astronomical orbits and are one of the most important signs of God from a religious point of view.

However, there are many myths associated with it, one of which is that the eclipse could bring about major changes in world politics, including the transfer of power.

And interestingly, the government of the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was overthrown in just two months after the total solar eclipse in 1999.

Other beliefs include the idea of ​​fear. In ancient China, people gathered in one place to counteract the effects of the eclipse and shouted loudly, believing that a giant snake was eating the moon through a noise. Need to stop by scaring.

On the other hand, some believe that pregnant women should not do any work or go out during the eclipse and should stay away from sharp objects.

One of the myths is that germs contract during eclipses, so all food items are covered or refrigerated, while in some countries a public holiday is declared.

The Reality Of Eclipses And Related Superstitions In The Light Of Islam

The well-known religious scholar Mufti Muneeb, quoting Qur’anic verses and events, said that ‘1400 years ago in Arabia, there was a belief that the eclipse is related to the life and death of a great person, but according to the Prophet’s words, solar eclipse or lunar eclipse is not related to one’s death or life but it is a manifestation of the system created by Allah Almighty.

Mufti Muneeb said that such superstitions as the physical effects of solar eclipses on pregnant women or other people are wrong and have no basis in religion.

He further said that instead of believing in such superstitions, believers should think of self-accountability and the Hereafter and also perform special prayers.