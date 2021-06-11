Double Click 728 x 90
Tesla Launches Its ultra-fast Model S ‘Plaid’ – Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th Jun, 2021. 12:57 pm
Tesla Model ultra-fast Model S Plaid

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has good news for its valuable customers as it finally unveiled its ultra-fast Model S Plaid at its factory in Fremont, California.

The electric vehicle company will begin with 25 deliveries on Friday evening, expanding to several hundred cars per week and a thousand cars per week in the next quarter, CEO Elon Musk said at the event.

“This is nine years since we delivered the first model S, the first car produced here in Fremont, so almost a decade, and I think we’ve really taken it to a whole new level with Plaid,” said Musk to the audience.

“Some of you may know that our product plan is stolen from Spaceballs, we’ve gone Plaid speed. So…why make this really fast car, that’s crazy fast and everything, and I think there is something that’s quite important to the future of sustainable energy, which is that we’ve got to show that an electric car is the best car, hands down. It’s gotta be clear, like, man, sustainable energy cars can be the fastest cars, can be the safest cars, can be the most kick-ass cars in every way, added Musk.

“Model S goes to Plaid speed this week,” Musk tweeted on Sunday. “Plaid+ is cancelled. No need, as Plaid speed is just so good.”

Tesla Model S Plaid – Features

1. Three Displays

With 2200×1300 resolution, ultra-bright colours and exceptional responsiveness, the new centre display is an ideal touchscreen for entertainment and gaming anywhere. The second display in front of the driver shows various vehicle information, and a third display provides entertainment and controls for rear passengers.

2. Game from Anywhere

Up to 10 teraflops of processing power enable in-car gaming on par with today’s newest consoles via Tesla Arcade. Wireless controller compatibility allows gaming from any seat.

4. Yoke Steering

The ultimate focus on driving: no stalks, no shifting. With a stalkless steering yoke, you can enjoy both the best car to drive, and the best car to be driven in.

5. Glass Roof

The full Glass Roof gives passengers a brighter, more spacious experience and unobstructed views of the sky. Infrared and UV light is effectively blocked before entering the cabin, reducing heat and glare even when the sun is directly overhead.

Interior Features

