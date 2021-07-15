Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For Its iPhone 12 Family; Here Are The Specifications!

Apple has launched a useful MagSafe Battery Pack for its iPhone 12 lineup which will initially cost $99.

According to the details, the MagSafe magnetic battery pack will work with all four of the phones in the iPhone 12 family — the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple says the pack charges with up to 5W of power. On a support page, the company also said the battery requires iOS 14.7 — a software update that’s not out yet.

Moreover, Apple also offers a wallet that can stick magnetically onto the back of your phone.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack specifications

1,460mAh 7.62V 11.13Wh

iPhone battery capacities

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 3,687mAh iPhone 12 Pro – 2,815mAh iPhone 12 – 2,815mAh iPhone 12 mini – 2,227mAh