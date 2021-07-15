Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For Its iPhone 12 Family; Here Are The Specifications!
Apple has launched a useful MagSafe Battery Pack for its iPhone 12 lineup which will initially cost $99.
According to the details, the MagSafe magnetic battery pack will work with all four of the phones in the iPhone 12 family — the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Apple says the pack charges with up to 5W of power. On a support page, the company also said the battery requires iOS 14.7 — a software update that’s not out yet.
Moreover, Apple also offers a wallet that can stick magnetically onto the back of your phone.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack specifications
- 1,460mAh
- 7.62V
- 11.13Wh
iPhone battery capacities
- iPhone 12 Pro Max – 3,687mAh
- iPhone 12 Pro – 2,815mAh
- iPhone 12 – 2,815mAh
- iPhone 12 mini – 2,227mAh
All iPhone 12 models use 3.81V batteries, so the MagSafe battery has a higher voltage potential, and therefore, a higher watt-hour rating than the iPhone it is charging. This means that it can accommodate more power to an iPhone than its milliamp-hour rating implies.
Apple’s Intelligent charging features
- MagSafe Battery Pack will stop providing a charge if the iPhone reaches 90%
- If the iPhone becomes too hot, it stops charging over 80%
- It will ensure the iPhone reaches a full charge first before using connected power to charge itself
- The iPhone can charge the Battery Pack through reverse charging if its internal battery is full and connected to power