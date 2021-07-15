Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack For Its iPhone 12 Family; Here Are The Specifications!

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 01:21 pm
Apple MagSafe battery

Apple has launched a useful MagSafe Battery Pack for its iPhone 12 lineup which will initially cost $99.

According to the details, the MagSafe magnetic battery pack will work with all four of the phones in the iPhone 12 family — the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple says the pack charges with up to 5W of power. On a support page, the company also said the battery requires iOS 14.7 — a software update that’s not out yet.

Moreover, Apple also offers a wallet that can stick magnetically onto the back of your phone.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack specifications

  1. 1,460mAh
  2. 7.62V
  3. 11.13Wh

iPhone battery capacities

  1. iPhone 12 Pro Max – 3,687mAh
  2. iPhone 12 Pro – 2,815mAh
  3. iPhone 12 – 2,815mAh
  4. iPhone 12 mini – 2,227mAh

All iPhone 12 models use 3.81V batteries, so the MagSafe battery has a higher voltage potential, and therefore, a higher watt-hour rating than the iPhone it is charging. This means that it can accommodate more power to an iPhone than its milliamp-hour rating implies.

Apple’s Intelligent charging features

  1. MagSafe Battery Pack will stop providing a charge if the iPhone reaches 90%
  2. If the iPhone becomes too hot, it stops charging over 80%
  3. It will ensure the iPhone reaches a full charge first before using connected power to charge itself
  4. The iPhone can charge the Battery Pack through reverse charging if its internal battery is full and connected to power

Adsense 300 x 250
»