Apple may release a less-costly iPhone 14 Max next year

Apple is considering to create a less-costly iPhone 14 next year for people who can’t afford the iPhone Pro Max series. This tip is taken from a report by a renowned Apple analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo.

This iPhone 14 Max would most likely come in a 6.7-inch form factor. However, it will have the same features as the smaller iPhone.

A better camera with an autofocus capable ultra-wide lens is also predicted. It’s also possible that it’ll have the same enhanced 120Hz display as the iPhone 13 Pro series.

Apple’s 2022 iPhone range is expected to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 14 Max.