Apple may release a less-costly iPhone 14 Max next year

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 12:40 pm
apple iphone series

Apple is considering to create a less-costly iPhone 14 next year for people who can’t afford the iPhone Pro Max series. This tip is taken from a report by a renowned Apple analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo.

This iPhone 14 Max would most likely come in a 6.7-inch form factor. However, it will have the same features as the smaller iPhone.

A better camera with an autofocus capable ultra-wide lens is also predicted. It’s also possible that it’ll have the same enhanced 120Hz display as the iPhone 13 Pro series.

Apple’s 2022 iPhone range is expected to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 14 Max.

Sindh govt decides to shut Restaurants
3 mins ago
Sindh govt. decides to shut Indoor dine-in, Schools, Gyms From Tomorrow

The Sindh government has on Wednesday decided to shut primary schools, indoor...
Now no more Difficulty in Removing Blackheads with this Homemade Scrub
56 mins ago
Now no more Difficulty in Removing Blackheads with this Homemade Scrub

Who doesn't want healthy and glowing skin? A shining skin not just...
Vivo V23e Certified On an IMEI Database; Successor to Vivo V21e Already in Works
1 hour ago
Vivo V23e Certified On an IMEI Database; Successor to Vivo V21e Already in Works

Vivo V23e, the successor to Vivo V21e and new addition to the...
Kenny Edmond
2 hours ago
Grammy-winning singer Kenny Edmond, wife Nicole file for divorce

After just over seven years of marriage, Kenny Edmonds, better known as...
Manchester Airport Prepares to Debut New Terminal Facility
2 hours ago
Manchester Airport Prepares to Debut New Terminal Facility

Manchester Airport said that incoming passengers will have to pass through the...
launches Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Initiative
2 hours ago
“Govt. Committed To Introduce latest technologies to further ease lives of people”: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday launched the Letter of Administration...
