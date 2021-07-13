Double Click 728 x 90
Apple might release an iPad Mini without a home button

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 03:14 pm
upcoming leak regarding ipad mini

According to Bloomberg, Apple iPad Mini is on schedule to release with a significant design change before 2022.

Mark Gurman says in a recent edition of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac) that the iPad Mini 6, the successor to the iPad Mini 5, “should be a go” for a fall release.

The design will be comparable to the present iPad Air, and the tablet will be powered by the newest CPU.

The next iPad Mini’s display bezels will be trimmed down, and the home button will be removed completely; as mentioned in a report by Gurman. Therefore, This would bring the tablet’s design up to date with the iPad Pro or iPad Air.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, has also made his predictions for the tablet, which include a larger 8.5 or 9-inch display. Meanwhile, according to Mac Otakara; the iPad Mini will have an 8.4-inch display, but the home button will not be removed anytime soon.

Either way, we’ll have to wait until fall for further information.

