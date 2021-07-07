Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Galaxy S22; new leak suggests a reduction in size

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 03:41 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Galaxy S22; new leak suggests a reduction in size

Galaxy S22 family, compared to the S21 series, will have smaller display sizes, according to a new spec leak.

The Galaxy S22 will have a 6.06-inch display (vs. 6.2-inch on the S21), the S22 Plus will have a 6.55-inch display (vs. 6.7-inch on the S21 Plus), and the S22 Ultra will have a 6.81-inch display (vs. 6.9-inches on the S21 Ultra).

If true, many would regard it as an inevitable step given Samsung went from curved to flat screens. Without the curves of prior generations, even the basic Galaxy S21 seemed considerably bigger than the previous year’s Galaxy S20, making it feel less compact.

If Samsung switches to smaller panels while keeping the flat-fronted design, the smaller model will restore its compactness, while the larger ‘Ultra’ model will not feel as huge. That is, at least, hope.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

2 mins ago
Pakistan, Azerbaijan can benefit from huge business potential: official

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Chamber president Khurram Bhatti has said that both...
SECP
8 mins ago
SECP grants licences to three new housing finance companies

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted licences...
Agritech’s urea plant shut as RLNG supply suspended
11 mins ago
Agritech’s urea plant shut as RLNG supply suspended

KARACHI: Agritech Limited has notified that its urea plant operation was terminated...
CPJ
36 mins ago
CPJ asks Indian authorities to not to harass IIOJK journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, has called...
Indian AstraZeneca Vaccine might cause Travel Bans
45 mins ago
Indian AstraZeneca Vaccine might cause Travel Bans

Millions of British visitors may be barred from traveling to Europe if...
K-Electric’s
47 mins ago
K-Electric’s Bin Qasim plants get 5-year extension in useful life

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has granted a five-year...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Pakistan, Azerbaijan can benefit from huge business potential: official

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Chamber president Khurram Bhatti has said that both...
SECP
8 mins ago
SECP grants licences to three new housing finance companies

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted licences...
Agritech’s urea plant shut as RLNG supply suspended
11 mins ago
Agritech’s urea plant shut as RLNG supply suspended

KARACHI: Agritech Limited has notified that its urea plant operation was terminated...
CPJ
36 mins ago
CPJ asks Indian authorities to not to harass IIOJK journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an independent watchdog body, has called...