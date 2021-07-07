Galaxy S22; new leak suggests a reduction in size

Galaxy S22 family, compared to the S21 series, will have smaller display sizes, according to a new spec leak.

The Galaxy S22 will have a 6.06-inch display (vs. 6.2-inch on the S21), the S22 Plus will have a 6.55-inch display (vs. 6.7-inch on the S21 Plus), and the S22 Ultra will have a 6.81-inch display (vs. 6.9-inches on the S21 Ultra).

If true, many would regard it as an inevitable step given Samsung went from curved to flat screens. Without the curves of prior generations, even the basic Galaxy S21 seemed considerably bigger than the previous year’s Galaxy S20, making it feel less compact.

If Samsung switches to smaller panels while keeping the flat-fronted design, the smaller model will restore its compactness, while the larger ‘Ultra’ model will not feel as huge. That is, at least, hope.