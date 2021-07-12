Double Click 728 x 90
LiDAR feature will Exclusive to iPhone 13 Pro models

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 11:46 am
Apple released the iPhone 12 series last year included with a LiDAR scanner in the Pro versions. It was thought that the technology will ultimately find its way to all iPhone models this year. However, a post on Twitter from Dylandkt suggests that LiDAR will remain a “Pro”-only feature.

According to the tweet, Apple had planned to add the tech in all iPhone 13 models this year, but they changed their minds, without going into detail.

Component shortages could be the reason for this delay. But whatever the reason, the technology may not be available in non-Pro iPhone models this year.

 

 

