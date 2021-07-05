Double Click 728 x 90
Realme C21; A true bargain available for PKR 19,999

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 02:02 pm
budget friendly smartphone

Realme C21, a budget-friendly smartphone packing a ton of features, was launched by the youth friendly brand some time ago. The price is now lowered from PKR 24,999 to only PKR 19,999.

Aside from being a low-cost smartphone, the Realme C21 has numerous impressive features, including a MediaTek Helio G35 CPU with HyperEngine technology. The Helio G35 chipset offers not only efficient and seamless gameplay, but also improved power efficiency.

This enhances the device’s overall performance. In addition, it has a 13MP AI triple camera and a crisp 5MP selfie camera for brighter, clearer images.

Realme C21 is packing features like; Super Nightscape, Chroma Boost, and Slow Motion movies, as well as 1080P video recording even in this remarkable price bracket.

The phone also has a large 6.5″ mini-drop full-screen display and huge storage of 4+64GB; making it perfect for gaming and watching videos.

