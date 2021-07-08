Double Click 728 x 90
Tencent using face recognition to enforce China’s gaming ban on children.

Muhammad Hamza TariqWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 04:12 pm
Tencent, a Chinese web company, has begun to ban children from its games using face recognition technology.

According to a post on Chinese social networking platform qq.com, the web giant will verify accounts registered in adults’ names if they are playing games between 10:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Tencent will next take a face recognition test. Therefore, anyone who isn’t the account holder will be kicked off.

Tencent mentioned in their QQ post that “Anyone who refuses or fails face verification will be treated as a minor.”

China restricts kids’ gaming time to 90 minutes per day and imposes a curfew on underage gamers from 10:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

This is due to rising concerns about game addiction in the youth. However, taking these measures will drive youngsters to engage in more productive work.

