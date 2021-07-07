Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

TikTok outage today: video-sharing app goes down for several hours

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 03:23 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
TikTok outage today: video-sharing app goes down for several hours

TikTok, a popular short video app, was unavailable for several hours Thursday morning. TikTok recognized the problem, stating that the app is having certain problems that the team is working to resolve. According to Down Detector, the TikTok outage began at 12:39 a.m. today and lasted until 4:30 a.m. TikTok stated that the app is currently back to normal.

The TikTok outage appears to have mostly affected users in the United States. On Down Detector, there were over 42,000 reports regarding the TikTok outage from users in the United States. The outage caused a variety of problems for those attempting to use TikTok. Some users noticed that the profiles had been reset, with no videos or followers, which would be a nightmare for those with a strong presence on the app.

Some TikTok users reported login troubles, and for many of them, the app crashed when trying to post a video or after uploading a video.

The uproar prompted TikTok Support to tweet, “The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!” It later tweeted an update stating that TikTok should be back to normal for all users. However, no explanation for the outage has been provided.

TikTok, a popular short video app, was unavailable for several hours Thursday morning. TikTok recognized the problem, stating that the app is having certain problems that the team is working to resolve. According to Down Detector, the TikTok outage began at 12:39 a.m. today and lasted until 4:30 a.m. TikTok stated that the app is currently back to normal.

The TikTok outage appears to have mostly affected users in the United States. On Down Detector, there were over 42,000 reports regarding the TikTok outage from users in the United States. The outage caused a variety of problems for those attempting to use TikTok. Some users noticed that the profiles had been reset, with no videos or followers, which would be a nightmare for those with a strong presence on the app.

Some TikTok users reported login troubles, and for many of them, the app crashed when trying to post a video or after uploading a video.

The uproar prompted TikTok Support to tweet, “The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!” It later tweeted an update stating that TikTok should be back to normal for all users. However, no explanation for the outage has been provided.

Tiktok is the most popular short-video app, as well as the most popular social app. It was the most downloaded non-gaming app in 2020, and it held that position through the first half of 2021. According to Sensor Tower, TikTok was the most downloaded app in Apple’s App Store and the second most downloaded app on Google Play.

TikTok had the most downloads globally across both app stores, reaching around 384.6 million.

Tiktok is the most popular short-video app, as well as the most popular social app. It was the most downloaded non-gaming app in 2020, and it held that position through the first half of 2021. According to Sensor Tower, TikTok was the most downloaded app in Apple’s App Store and the second most downloaded app on Google Play.

TikTok had the most downloads globally across both app stores, reaching around 384.6 million.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Global Village
34 seconds ago
Global Village announces opening dates for Season 26; bidding process for kiosks opened

DUBAI: Global Village continues its preparations ahead of Season 26, working hard...
Suzzanne Douglas
11 mins ago
Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles passes away at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles in The Parent 'Hood and...
Precooked Chicken is the root of a Listeria outbreak
13 mins ago
Precooked Chicken is the root of a Listeria outbreak

One death has been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control...
Tax collection
18 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan plans additional Rs3.5 billion tax collection on sugar sale

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has estimated collection of an...
Twitter wishes to enlist your assistance in creating new privacy features
21 mins ago
Twitter wishes to enlist your assistance in creating new privacy features

Twitter has published designs for four features that might give users more...
Spanish Rival Travel Perk Acquires Click Travel Company
22 mins ago
Spanish Rival Travel Perk Acquires Click Travel Company

Click Travel, a Birmingham-based corporate travel company, has been bought by a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Global Village
34 seconds ago
Global Village announces opening dates for Season 26; bidding process for kiosks opened

DUBAI: Global Village continues its preparations ahead of Season 26, working hard...
Suzzanne Douglas
11 mins ago
Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles passes away at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, best known for her roles in The Parent 'Hood and...
Precooked Chicken is the root of a Listeria outbreak
13 mins ago
Precooked Chicken is the root of a Listeria outbreak

One death has been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control...
Tax collection
18 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan plans additional Rs3.5 billion tax collection on sugar sale

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has estimated collection of an...