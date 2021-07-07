TikTok outage today: video-sharing app goes down for several hours

TikTok, a popular short video app, was unavailable for several hours Thursday morning. TikTok recognized the problem, stating that the app is having certain problems that the team is working to resolve. According to Down Detector, the TikTok outage began at 12:39 a.m. today and lasted until 4:30 a.m. TikTok stated that the app is currently back to normal.

The TikTok outage appears to have mostly affected users in the United States. On Down Detector, there were over 42,000 reports regarding the TikTok outage from users in the United States. The outage caused a variety of problems for those attempting to use TikTok. Some users noticed that the profiles had been reset, with no videos or followers, which would be a nightmare for those with a strong presence on the app.

Some TikTok users reported login troubles, and for many of them, the app crashed when trying to post a video or after uploading a video.

The uproar prompted TikTok Support to tweet, “The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!” It later tweeted an update stating that TikTok should be back to normal for all users. However, no explanation for the outage has been provided.

TikTok, a popular short video app, was unavailable for several hours Thursday morning. TikTok recognized the problem, stating that the app is having certain problems that the team is working to resolve. According to Down Detector, the TikTok outage began at 12:39 a.m. today and lasted until 4:30 a.m. TikTok stated that the app is currently back to normal.

The TikTok outage appears to have mostly affected users in the United States. On Down Detector, there were over 42,000 reports regarding the TikTok outage from users in the United States. The outage caused a variety of problems for those attempting to use TikTok. Some users noticed that the profiles had been reset, with no videos or followers, which would be a nightmare for those with a strong presence on the app.

Some TikTok users reported login troubles, and for many of them, the app crashed when trying to post a video or after uploading a video.

The uproar prompted TikTok Support to tweet, “The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience!” It later tweeted an update stating that TikTok should be back to normal for all users. However, no explanation for the outage has been provided.

The TikTok app is currently experiencing some issues, which our team is working quickly to address. Thank you for your patience! — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) July 6, 2021

Tiktok is the most popular short-video app, as well as the most popular social app. It was the most downloaded non-gaming app in 2020, and it held that position through the first half of 2021. According to Sensor Tower, TikTok was the most downloaded app in Apple’s App Store and the second most downloaded app on Google Play.

TikTok had the most downloads globally across both app stores, reaching around 384.6 million.

Tiktok is the most popular short-video app, as well as the most popular social app. It was the most downloaded non-gaming app in 2020, and it held that position through the first half of 2021. According to Sensor Tower, TikTok was the most downloaded app in Apple’s App Store and the second most downloaded app on Google Play.

TikTok had the most downloads globally across both app stores, reaching around 384.6 million.