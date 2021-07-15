Vivo S2 Price in Pakistan 2021 & Specification
Vivo S2 price in Pakistan is PKR 49,999 in Pakistan. This smartphone comes with 6.39 inches display along with the storage of 128 GB 8 GB RAM. The Vivo S2 packs a 3940 mAh battery and it has three cameras on back, with the main 12 MP along with 8 MP and 5 MP camera. More detail listed below.
VIVO S2 Complete Detail & Specification
Here you can check the VIVO S2 Specification & Complete detail.
Network:
|2G Bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G Bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Bands
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
Platform:
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT Helio P70 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.1 GHz Cortex 73 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex A53)
|GPU
|Mali G72 MP3
Camera:
|Primary
|12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) 5 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Secondary
|25MP, f/2.0, AF HDR 1080p (Moterized Pop Up)
Features:
Sensors Fingerprint (Under Display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
