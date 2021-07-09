Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

WhatsApp’s New feature Will Now Make Shared Link Previews Appear Larger

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 12:28 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
WhatsApp Link Previews

One of the most used messaging applications worldwide, WhatsApp always comes up with a number of beneficial features for its users.

WhatsApp, this time, has announced that it will soon launch a new feature that will make the link preview appear larger than what it earlier used. 

This allows for the preview to be easier to read for users. Basically, the thumbnail that WhatsApp used to show for web pages has now increased in size considerably.

The new feature is part of the beta update version 2.21.15.15 on Android. iOS users already received this feature in a previous beta update.

WABetaInfo, however, highlights that this feature is not available on all the websites — only some websites are supporting the large previews for the time being. For those websites, it will continue to show a smaller thumbnail icon.

Moreover, WhatsApp is working on few more interesting features for both Android and iOS.

Disappearing Mode

WhatsApp already has a Disappearing Messages function, which it is now trying to expand. In an interview with WaBetaInfo, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, announced that WhatsApp will offer a disappearing mode, which will allow you to enable disappearing messages across all chat threads.

View Once Feature

Zuckerberg also revealed that WhatsApp intends to offer a ‘view once’ function that would allow users to exchange media such as images and movies that can only be viewed once.

Multiple Device Support

The company has been testing multi-device compatibility for months and has now confirmed that it will be available soon. According to WaBetaInfo, the support will go into public beta “within the next month or two.”

Missed Group Calls

WhatsApp is also said to be working on a feature that will allow you to join missed group calls. In simpler terms, if you are invited to join a group call but are unable to do so at the time, you will be given the option to join later if the call has not yet finished.

WhatsApp Read Later

Finally, according to WaBetaInfo, the Facebook-owned company is working on a ‘Read Later’ feature. The feature will take the place of the existing Archived Chats feature and will not restore the archived chats to the top of the messaging app.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

WeChat deletes LGBT accounts from Chinese universities in a new crackdown
8 mins ago
WeChat deletes LGBT accounts from Chinese universities in a new crackdown

Homosexuality was regarded as a mental disease in China until 2001, when...
24 mins ago
Iqra Aziz Treats Fans With Her Growing Baby Bump In A Candid Picture

Mommy-to-be Iqra Aziz has treated fans with her growing baby bump as...
Dodge will introduce an all-electric muscle car in 2024
27 mins ago
Dodge will introduce an all-electric muscle car in 2024

Dodge will deliver an all-electric muscle car in 2024, but it will...
#UsmanMirza: Couple Ties Knot Who Brutally Tortured In Islamabad
31 mins ago
#UsmanMirza: Couple Ties Knot Who Brutally Tortured In Islamabad

Police in Islamabad have arrested a man accused of torturing and harassing...
BMW and Volkswagen have been fined $1 billion by the EU for limiting emissions-reduction technology
36 mins ago
BMW and Volkswagen fined $1 billion by the EU for limiting emissions-reduction technology

The diesel emissions crisis has hit European manufacturers, although it has nothing...
COAS Bajwa Corps Headquarters
41 mins ago
COAS Bajwa Pays Visit To Corps Headquarters Mangla

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

WeChat deletes LGBT accounts from Chinese universities in a new crackdown
8 mins ago
WeChat deletes LGBT accounts from Chinese universities in a new crackdown

Homosexuality was regarded as a mental disease in China until 2001, when...
24 mins ago
Iqra Aziz Treats Fans With Her Growing Baby Bump In A Candid Picture

Mommy-to-be Iqra Aziz has treated fans with her growing baby bump as...
Dodge will introduce an all-electric muscle car in 2024
27 mins ago
Dodge will introduce an all-electric muscle car in 2024

Dodge will deliver an all-electric muscle car in 2024, but it will...
Binance USD TO PKR
27 mins ago
BUSD TO PKR: Today 1 Binance USD to PKR on, 9th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Binance USD to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...