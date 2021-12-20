Change the WhatsApp number without losing old chats

When switching old devices and mobile numbers there’s always the risk of losing conversations. While it is still difficult to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS and vice versa, changing phone numbers without losing past data is a simple option.

The option is available on both Android and iOS and might be quite beneficial if you’re moving abroad and need to get a new phone number, here’s a step-by-step guide, If you’re wondering how the functionality works.

Users should keep in mind that the feature is only available while the new phone number is in use. Because a one-time password will be required, the SIM card must be enabled and linked to a network (OTP). As previously said, it is more difficult to maintain old data while switching phones. Follow these steps to begin the process of changing your WhatsApp registered number:

Launch the WhatsApp app and go to the Settings.

Open Account and pick the Change Number option. After that, go to the top and click Next.

Users will be prompted to enter their old and new phone numbers before pressing the Next button.

A new message will appear, successfully confirming your choice. Users will be prompted if they wish to alert their contacts about the change at this point.

Users can select from the following options: All contacts, contacts I have, and Custom. Contacts’ WhatsApp contact information will be updated when they click on the notification.

Tap Done

When the process is complete, WhatsApp will restart and request an OTP on the newly registered number, just as it did during the initial setup. All chats will remain the same, but your phone number will be changed. Meanwhile, you may read our latest coverage of all the innovations that WhatsApp gained in 2021.

This includes Whatsapp Payments and improvements to business apps. You can also look at six features that the Meta-owned (previously Facebook) messaging app is projected to have in 2022.