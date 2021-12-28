China issues plan on digitalization, networking of manufacuturing

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) — China will see 70 percent of its major manufacturing firms basically digitalized and networked by 2025, according to a development plan on smart manufacturing.

The plan, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other departments, also states that all of China’s manufacturing firms above a designated size will be digitalized and networked by 2035.

China will also build more than 500 industry-leading smart-manufacturing demonstration plants by 2025, according to the plan.

Although China’s smart manufacturing has progressed from the pilot test phase to application, it still lags behind the standard of high-quality development.

The plan proposes a range of special actions, including innovation, application, supply and support, to advance the development of smart manufacturing.