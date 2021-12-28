China issues plan on digitalization, networking of manufacuturing
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) — China will see 70 percent of its major manufacturing firms basically digitalized and networked by 2025, according to a development plan on smart manufacturing.
The plan, issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other departments, also states that all of China’s manufacturing firms above a designated size will be digitalized and networked by 2035.
China will also build more than 500 industry-leading smart-manufacturing demonstration plants by 2025, according to the plan.
Although China’s smart manufacturing has progressed from the pilot test phase to application, it still lags behind the standard of high-quality development.
The plan proposes a range of special actions, including innovation, application, supply and support, to advance the development of smart manufacturing.
Read More
Egypt 'digitally unwraps' mummy of famed pharaoh
CAIRO, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) - Egypt has "digitally unwrapped" the mummy of...
Tech 2022 trends: Meatless meat, Web 3.0, Big Tech battles
WASHINGTON, Dec 28, 2021 (AFP) - After a year that made the terms...
Without a backup, recover your WhatsApp messages.
WhatsApp is an instant messaging tool used by millions of individuals every...
Chinese institutes generate high-resolution snow cover dataset
BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have generated a 38-year high-resolution...
Superb inspiring view of a Dark Nebula
A little patch on the border of the inky Coalsack Nebula, or...