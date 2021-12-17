China offers meteorological satellite services to 121 countries, regions

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) — China has provided its Fengyun meteorological satellite data to 121 countries and regions, including 85 along the Belt and Road, its meteorological authority said Friday.

Fengyun satellites are a series of remote-sensing meteorological satellites developed by China. Two new satellites launched this year, Fengyun-3E and Fengyun-4B, have already received orders from global users, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

The country has also offered technical training to over 1,400 professionals from 92 countries and regions.

Data services and technical personnel training are free of charge to all users, said Xian Di, a senior official with the administration.

“Global users will enjoy the same treatment in data access as their Chinese counterparts,” Xian noted.

China plans to launch five more meteorological satellites during the country’s 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and upgrade to the third-generation Fengyun satellite observation system by 2035, to better serve users along the Belt and Road in disaster prevention and relief.