FACT Check: WhatsApp is not developing a third blue tick

Web Desk BOL News

27th Dec, 2021. 08:42 pm
WhatsApp

Photo: File

The world’s most widely-used messaging platform Whatsapp is not developing a third blue tick. WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo quashed rumors that the company is developing any such feature.

“WhatsApp is NOT developing a third blue check to detect screenshots: it’s fake news,” WABetaInfo said.

 

In another development, users are complaining that Google Drive backup has stuck up for the last one month.

“I have received multiple reports about this issue. If you are experiencing this bug, please mention your device model, Android OS version, WhatsApp build number,” WABetaInfo advised a user who raised the issue.

