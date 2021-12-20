Get the latest information on the Real Cricket 22 release date and how to download it from Google Play Store

If you’re a cricket lover who enjoys playing cricket games on your smartphone, Nautilus Mobile has something new for you. Nautilus Mobile, the creators of the popular Real Cricket franchise, released the first poster for Real Cricket 22 earlier today.

The beginning of a New Era in Cricket Mobile Gaming! This article will tell you all you need to know about the game and when it will be released.

Real Cricket 22 Release Date: Nautilus Mobile, a mobile game development company, created one of the most popular cricket game franchises, Real Cricket. The Real Cricket game franchise has released many titles but the most recent is Real Cricket 20. They are now adding a new member to the list.

However, developers have not announced the exact release date of the Real Cricket 22 but we can say that it will be released next year.