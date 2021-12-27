Google Maps Tips and Tricks: What else you can do with google maps other than finding routes?
Google Maps has changed the way we travel the world. Its mobile and desktop and have become not just a way to get from point A to B via public transportation, car, or on foot. The ubiquitous Google service is also a geospatial search engine for the world around us.
Google keeps on improving and revamping its map product with features like commuter options and augmented reality, but there are a ton of hidden functions and customizable tools already baked into Google Maps that you may not know about, like Incognito Mode.
Here are some of the tips for how to maximize your Google Maps skills.
Customize Your Vehicle Icon
Google lets you select what car icon appear on your navigation in the Android and iOS apps. Tap the icon that shows your current location and a pop-up menu will appear with several car icon options: a pickup truck, a sedan, or an SUV.
‘Hey Google, Where Am I Going?’
Do you want to interact with the Maps without taking your eyes off the road? Google voice commands in the Google Maps lets you do this. For example, if you notice you’re running low on gas, say “OK Google, find gas stations” and it will show gas stations on the map. You can also ask for things like “What’s my next turn,” “what’s my ETA,” or “How’s traffic ahead?”
Access Google Maps Offline
Sometime you travel in an area with no internet access. Google Maps supports offline access. Navigate to the area you’d like to access while offline. Swipe left on the menu at the bottom of the screen and tap Download to download that map.
Change Directions Around by Drag and Drop
You can navigate to certain location with drag and drop on the desktop version of the map. Just click and drag any part of your direction route to move around (this only works with directions for walking, driving, or biking—it won’t work with any mass transit options).
Find Directions With a Single Click
You can type in your destination address. Or right-click where you’re going on the map and it will prompt a pull-down list, which you can use to find directions to or from that location.
Remember Where You Parked
Tap the blue location dot and select Save your parking, which will add a label to the Maps app, identifying where you parked your vehicle.
Go Incognito
If you want a quick way to poke around Google Maps without leaving any obvious footprints, go incognito.
Share Your Location
Google Maps allows you to share your current location with people for specific periods of time. If you share your location with a specific contact, they’ll see your icon moving in real time on their map.
Add Music
If you’ve always got Google Maps navigation open while you’re driving (or walking), you can add music to your trip without leaving the app. Sync music apps such as Spotify or Apple Music by opening the menu
