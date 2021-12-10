Google reveals Pakistani top searches of 2021

Google announced the top searches in Pakistan. Google also revealed the most popular searches in Pakistan in the categories of ‘Athletes’, cricket and ‘Movies/TV series.’

By looking at the list, it is evident that cricket passion was spreading across the country. As some outstanding performances by the Pakistan cricket team during the year which leads cricket the most googled topic in 2021.

Pakistan’s cricket series against South Africa and England, as well as highlights from the ICC T20 World Cup and the Pakistan Super League, are among the most popular searches in 2021. (PSL).

Here are the top 10 Google searches Pakistani’s did in 2021:

Pakistan vs South Africa Pakistan vs West Indies Pakistan Super League Pakistan vs England T20 world cup Pakistan vs Zimbabwe India vs England Pakistan vs England Pakistan vs New Zealand Pakistan vs Australia

Unlike the top 10 searches, which were all about cricket, the movie/TV category searches were a lot more diverse in Pakistan.

The Netflix show ‘Squid Game’ from South Korea was at the top of the list; it was all over the internet and was adored by many people all over the world. The popular Pakistani drama ‘Khuda aur Mohabbat’ followed Squid Game. ‘Chupke Chupke’ came in third place.

Here is the full list of the top 10 searched Movies and TV shows:

Squid Game Khuda Aur Mohabbat Chupke Chupke Rang Mahal Radhe Bigg Boss 15 Money Heist Ertugrul Black Widow Eternals

There are no surprises among the top searches in the field of athletes. The ranking is once again dominated by cricketers. Shoaib Malik, an experienced cricketer, was at the top of the list, followed by Asif Ali and Fakhar Zaman.