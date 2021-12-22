Instagram launches new features ‘Profile Embed’ and ‘ IG Playback’

Instagram has facilitated users to embed profiles on websites, as well as an ‘IG Playback’ tool. Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s Head of Product, announced the launch of three new capabilities on the site last week: Playback, Reels Visual Replies, and Profile Embed.

Last week, we announced Reels Visual Replies, which allows Instagram users to respond to comments using video Reels. Profile Embed allows users to embed a small version of their Instagram profiles on external websites in order to promote their accounts outside of the social platform.

Users have been able to embed Instagram photographs and videos into web pages for some time, but soon they will also be able to embed their profiles to exhibit their work on external websites or links to other people’s content.

This new version of the Instagram account will allow users to link specific material within a complete account through its profile page.

🎉 New Features 🎉 We’ve rolled out some pretty fun new features this week that I wanted to share with you:

– #IGPlayback

– Reels Visual Replies

– Profile Embed (US only for now) Any new features you’d like to see? Let me know! 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/p8mvtJn4kA — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 16, 2021

For example, Brands might be the link to influencers who feature their products or specific articles in which their products are discussed. The new function is already available, however, it is now only available for customers in the United States.

Playback, the last feature is simply allowing users to go back on the content they published as Stories throughout 2021, select some of their favourites, and re-share them as an Instagram Replay.