Introducing LG’s new objet TV: Best for all-time TV haters

LG’s newest TV is named Objet TV (yes, without the “c”), and it’s basically a conventional 65-inch TV with LG’s OLED Evo panel and an 80W, 4.2-channel sound system.

Objet is distinguished by the fact that it is covered in fabric. So, while you’re not watching TV, it can disappear into the background, which is excellent if you or your visitors despise television but need one nevertheless.

Kvadrat Beige, Kvadrat Redwood, and Kvadrat Green are the three colour options for the cover.

The LG StandbyME is a strange new TV from LG that may be described as a TV for individuals who love TVs so much that they want to take it with them wherever they go. The StandbyME is battery-powered and includes a stand with (concealed) wheels, allowing you to move it as needed.

According to LG, the battery lasts three hours, which is plenty for Dune but insufficient for Lord of the Rings Extended Edition.

With a screen size of 27 inches, the LG StandbyME is more suited to classes and offices than to families.

The screen of the StandbyME can be swivelled, tilted, and rotated, and it can be used in landscape or portrait mode. LG’s Mobile Screen Mirroring, which is compatible with both iOS and Android, comes in handy if you need to beam material from your smartphone to the TV.

On top of that, the TV features a removable phone cradle, making it even easier to connect with your smartphone for things like video calls.