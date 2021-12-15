Launch of GeeSAT commercial satellites fails

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Dec, 2021. 03:22 pm
GeeSAT commercial satellites

Image: Ecns.cn

JIUQUAN, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) — The launch of a pair of GeeSAT commercial satellites, carried by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket, was unsuccessful, the launch center said in a statement Wednesday.

Abnormal performance was detected during the flight of the rocket, which lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 10 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The cause of the failure is under investigation, according to the statement.

