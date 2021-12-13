Narendra Modi’s Twitter account hacked with an adaptation tweet of Bitcoin in India

Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle was “very briefly compromised,” said by his office, when a tweet was uploaded from the Indian Prime Minister’s account saying that, his country had adopted Bitcoin and would be distributing the cryptocurrency.

“The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured,” the Indian PM’s office said in a tweet.

They also said “In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored,”

According to the source, several Twitter users uploaded screenshots of the tweet sent out by the @narendramodi, when it was compromised.

The screenshot read: “India has officially accepted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC” and would be “distributing them to all residents of the country.” That tweet has been deleted now. Along with the tweet, a possible scam link was also attached.

Modi has more than 70 million Twitter followers, making him one of the most popular world leaders. Bitcoin is not accepted as legal money in India.

India has even recently entertained the idea of a ban on crypto. Last month. Their government said that it was preparing to announce a bill that would “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India.” But the description of the bill also says it would allow for “certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.”