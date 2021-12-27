Oppo Reno 7 5G Specifications and expected price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 7 5G: Oppo launched the Reno 7 5G handset. This new edition comes in red color and has a special logo at the back. The New Year Edition of Oppo Reno 7 5G has been launched in China.

Let’s have a look at the specifications and pricing of the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition.

Specifications of the Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition are the same as the vanilla variant. The phone comes with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate, a maximum touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7 percent. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top, as well. It uses a 4500mAh battery with 60W fast charging. The Reno 7 5G New Year Edition runs Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor.

Moreover, Camera-wise, the Reno 7 comes with an array of three cameras, including a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The selfie snapper on the Reno 7 is a 32-megapixel camera.

Oppo Reno 7 5G Expected Price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 7 5G is priced at CNY 2,699 which is roughly Rs 75,446.43 in Pakistani currency for 8 GB RAM and 128 GB while the variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage capacity will cost you CNY 2,999 which is roughly Rs 84,111.41 in Pakistani currency.