PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which one console wins the race?

The competition between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox series X is heated. Both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X have been reviewed, and both systems have left us impressed. 8K resolutions, great frame rates, powerful processors, and speedy SSDs are all available on both platforms.

But which of the two gaming systems is the superior machine?

It’s difficult to identify a clear winner; which one is best console, is just based on the user’s preferences.

Let’s start with a head-to-head comparison of the two gaming consoles’ specifications.

PS5 Xbox Series X Price $500 (PS5); $400 (PS5 Digital Edition) $500, $300 (Series S) Key Exclusives Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 Halo Infinite, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Forza Motorsport 8, State of Decay 3 Backwards Compatibility Almost all PS4 games All Xbox One games / Select Xbox 360 and original Xbox games CPU 8-core 3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2 8-core, 3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2 GPU 10.3 teraflop AMD RDNA 2 12.0 teraflop AMD RDNA 2 RAM 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 825 GB custom SSD 1 TB custom NVMe SSD Resolution Up to 8K Up to 8K Frame Rate Up to 120 fps Up to 120 fps Optical Disc Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray (Standard PS5 only) 4K UHD Blu-ray

The Xbox Series X 1TB costs between PKR145,000 and PKR160,000 in Pakistani gaming stores. On the other hand, you can find the PS5 Disc version in Pakistani shops for around PKR150,000-180,000.

The pricing range is nearly identical. However, the Xbox Series X and S are less expensive in Pakistan than the PS5 disc and digital versions.

The Xbox Series X exceeds Sony’s PS5 by a little margin in terms of GPU and SSD. However, there are other more factors to consider in this comparison.

Games:

The list of new game titles on the PS5 and Xbox Series X is remains quite narrow. When it comes to their game collections, though, both firms take their own approach.

Xbox tends to focus on same games that consumers may have left off on Xbox One, whereas PS5 provides more exclusive titles.

We won’t discuss games that are available on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X because they can be played on either device. When it comes to exclusive titles, PS currently has a considerably more enticing lineup, with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon Souls already out, with Horizon 2 Forbidden West and a new Spider-Man game set to arrive next year.

Xbox has never been able to compete with PlayStation exclusive games, but they did release the long-awaited Forza Horizon 5 and Halo: Infinite this time around to compete with the extended list of exclusive games PlayStation has to offer.