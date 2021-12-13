PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which one console wins the race?
The competition between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox series X is heated. Both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X have been reviewed, and both systems have left us impressed. 8K resolutions, great frame rates, powerful processors, and speedy SSDs are all available on both platforms.
But which of the two gaming systems is the superior machine?
It’s difficult to identify a clear winner; which one is best console, is just based on the user’s preferences.
Let’s start with a head-to-head comparison of the two gaming consoles’ specifications.
|PS5
|Xbox Series X
|Price
|$500 (PS5); $400 (PS5 Digital Edition)
|$500, $300 (Series S)
|Key Exclusives
|Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7
|Halo Infinite, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Forza Motorsport 8, State of Decay 3
|Backwards Compatibility
|Almost all PS4 games
|All Xbox One games / Select Xbox 360 and original Xbox games
|CPU
|8-core 3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2
|8-core, 3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2
|GPU
|10.3 teraflop AMD RDNA 2
|12.0 teraflop AMD RDNA 2
|RAM
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|Storage
|825 GB custom SSD
|1 TB custom NVMe SSD
|Resolution
|Up to 8K
|Up to 8K
|Frame Rate
|Up to 120 fps
|Up to 120 fps
|Optical Disc Drive
|4K UHD Blu-ray (Standard PS5 only)
|4K UHD Blu-ray
The Xbox Series X 1TB costs between PKR145,000 and PKR160,000 in Pakistani gaming stores. On the other hand, you can find the PS5 Disc version in Pakistani shops for around PKR150,000-180,000.
The pricing range is nearly identical. However, the Xbox Series X and S are less expensive in Pakistan than the PS5 disc and digital versions.
The Xbox Series X exceeds Sony’s PS5 by a little margin in terms of GPU and SSD. However, there are other more factors to consider in this comparison.
Read more: Sony Play Station 5 PS5 selling for twice its price in Hong Kong
Games:
The list of new game titles on the PS5 and Xbox Series X is remains quite narrow. When it comes to their game collections, though, both firms take their own approach.
Xbox tends to focus on same games that consumers may have left off on Xbox One, whereas PS5 provides more exclusive titles.
We won’t discuss games that are available on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X because they can be played on either device. When it comes to exclusive titles, PS currently has a considerably more enticing lineup, with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon Souls already out, with Horizon 2 Forbidden West and a new Spider-Man game set to arrive next year.
Xbox has never been able to compete with PlayStation exclusive games, but they did release the long-awaited Forza Horizon 5 and Halo: Infinite this time around to compete with the extended list of exclusive games PlayStation has to offer.
Also Read
Read More
Narendra Modi's Twitter account hacked with an adaptation tweet of Bitcoin in India
Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised," said by his office,...
Aussie researchers develop new copper surface to help combat antibiotic-resistant superbugs
SYDNEY, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Australian researchers developed a new copper surface...
'Smooth ride': UAE taxis drive towards autonomous future
ABU DHABI, Dec 12, 2021 (AFP) - Mustafa sits motionless behind the wheel,...
China-developed fast-learning AI equals human hold'em players
BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have developed an artificial intelligence...
Xi sends congratulatory letter to Greater Bay Science Forum 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory...