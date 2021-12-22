PTCL users will face slow internet speed for some days

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) announced on Monday that it had created alternate bandwidth routes to suit the needs of internet users in Pakistan, but consumers may still experience poor connections for a few days.

The service provider’s announcement came just hours after South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) underwater cable failed, affecting the speed of broadband in Pakistan.

According to the PTCL, their shifting to different channels has led to “improved customer experience without any major impact on services”.

It added, “Even more capacity will be added within a couple of days. However, customers might face slight service degradation across the country till the addition of more bandwidth.”

When the internet slows down, PTCL creates backup plans.

It states that more capacity will be added in a few days.

Some customers will continue to experience poor speeds until the upgrade is completed, it says.

The SEA-ME-WE 4 submarine communications cable system connects the countries around the world such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria, and France.

As per the separate statement of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), “a fault in one of the international submarine cables has been reported in the sea near Karachi affecting some internet traffic in peak hours.”

Added, “PTA has directed operators to ensure uninterrupted internet services through alternate routes.”

According to PTA, efforts were being made to resolve the issue, which could take some time.