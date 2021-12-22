Samsung has finally revealed the date of Galaxy S21 FE’s launch

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will finally enter the market on the second week of January 2022, The smartphone was expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, however, it was delayed owing to a global chip shortage.

But, this is as surprising as it may sound, Samsung has chosen to debut the Galaxy S21 FE as a prologue to the S22 series. Evan Blass (@evleaks), a reliable source, is behind the newest leak. The much-anticipated smartphone will now be available on January 11th.

In the leaked photographs, the date can be seen on the phone’s lock screen, and this isn’t the first time Samsung has announced a phone’s release date in this manner.

On the phone’s lock screen, we can also see 5G and AT&T, implying that it will have 5G connectivity and will be available on AT&T’s network in the United States. The photographs also show several of the phone’s default backgrounds.

The Leaked Terms

This announcement comes just days after the phone’s whole specification sheet was made public. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 6.41′′ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The device will have a triple camera arrangement in terms of optics. It will have a 12 MP primary lens, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

The device will be equipped with either the Exynos 2100 or the Snapdragon 888 processor, depending on the market. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging and Qi wireless charging.

Stereo speakers, an IP68 dust and water resistance certification, GPS, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a USB Type-C connector are among the additional features.