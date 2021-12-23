Vivo x70 pro plus price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo is all set to launch the X70 Pro, which will be the successor of the X60. Vivo is launching its new smartphone of its X-series. Let’s have a look at the specifications of this upcoming Vivo X70 Pro. The smartphone got a Chipset of Dimensity 1200V SoC, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give more power to this handset has a 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the Vivo’s X70 Pro to make the device ultra fast. Also there is a GPU of Mali-G77 under the hood of this smartphone. The screen size of the phone is 6.56 Inches and It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 1080 x 2376 Pixels. The new Vivo X70 Pro have an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display that is the latest one and is well known for its amazing results. The upcoming new handset X70 Pro by Vivo will be paired with a gigantic RAM capacity of 12 gigabytes. The chipset and the RAM capacity of the device show that it will enable the user to do things with this smartphone within no time. The internal storage capacity of the Vivo Pro is 256 gigabytes that is more than enough to store a huge data. On the rear of the smartphone, there is a Triple Camera setup. The main sensor of the Vivo X70’s Pro will be 50 megapixels, 12 megapixels portrait lens, 12 megapixels wide-angle, and an 8MP periscope sensor. The selfie shooter of the phone will be 32 megapixels, to make taking selfies more easy and attractive. The Vivo X70 Pro is having an under-display, optical fingerprint reader to secure the data on the smartphone and only allows the authorized person. The device will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 4450 mAh battery that will carry support for Fast charging of 44W. Samsung and other tech giants will face serious competition when the coming X70 Pro’s will release.
Vivo X70 Pro detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|158.3 x 73.2 x 8 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Black, Aurora Dawn
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 1200V
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.31″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4450 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W
|
Price
|Price in Rs: 139,999 Price in USD: $868
