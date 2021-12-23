Vivo x70 pro plus price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo is all set to launch the X70 Pro, which will be the successor of the X60. Vivo is launching its new smartphone of its X-series. Let’s have a look at the specifications of this upcoming Vivo X70 Pro. The smartphone got a Chipset of Dimensity 1200V SoC, which is the most powerful chipset, and to give more power to this handset has a 2.8 GHz Octa-Core processor inside the Vivo’s X70 Pro to make the device ultra fast. Also there is a GPU of Mali-G77 under the hood of this smartphone. The screen size of the phone is 6.56 Inches and It will provide the user with full HD plus the resolution of 1080 x 2376 Pixels. The new Vivo X70 Pro have an AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display that is the latest one and is well known for its amazing results. The upcoming new handset X70 Pro by Vivo will be paired with a gigantic RAM capacity of 12 gigabytes. The chipset and the RAM capacity of the device show that it will enable the user to do things with this smartphone within no time. The internal storage capacity of the Vivo Pro is 256 gigabytes that is more than enough to store a huge data. On the rear of the smartphone, there is a Triple Camera setup. The main sensor of the Vivo X70’s Pro will be 50 megapixels, 12 megapixels portrait lens, 12 megapixels wide-angle, and an 8MP periscope sensor. The selfie shooter of the phone will be 32 megapixels, to make taking selfies more easy and attractive. The Vivo X70 Pro is having an under-display, optical fingerprint reader to secure the data on the smartphone and only allows the authorized person. The device will be fueled with a Non-removable Li-Po 4450 mAh battery that will carry support for Fast charging of 44W. Samsung and other tech giants will face serious competition when the coming X70 Pro’s will release.

Vivo X70 Pro detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 158.3 x 73.2 x 8 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Black, Aurora Dawn Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 1200V GPU Mali-G77 MC9 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM) Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.31″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), 1/4.0″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/1.8, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro -EIS, HDR10+) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO , QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4450 mAh – Fast charging 44W