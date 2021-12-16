Watch: First metro terminal approved to turn into solar power

Pakistan’s Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to build the country’s first solar-powered metro terminal.

If everything goes according to plan, the project will begin in January of next year and be completed in three months.

A precise strategy has been established, according to a CDA official, to give residents of the twin cities (Rawalpindi and Islamabad) state-of-the-art public transit from Peshawar Mor to the New International Islamabad Airport.

According to him, 70 to 80% of the metro track work is completed. The solar-powered terminal will be finished in April of next year. CDA wants to open a track connecting Peshawar Mor and the New International Islamabad Airport.

The solar-powered plant will be capable of producing 100 megawatts of electricity. The electricity generated by these panels will be channeled into the Water and Power Development Authority’s main grid station (WAPDA). The power will subsequently be transmitted from WAPDA’s grid to the individual metro bus terminals and bus stations.

At a bus station near Peshawar Mor, solar panels will be put on the sheds designated for bus parking.

From Lahore, the Metro Bus project began in 2013. The project was then expanded to include other cities such as Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Multan. It has proven to be a valuable public service in Pakistan’s main cities.