WhatsApp Business Directory: New feature will allow users search for nearby stores, restaurants

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to search for nearby businesses right from the app. Users will see one area with sub-categories such as photographs, movies, and documents while looking for something on the app. A second part will display neighboring businesses such as restaurants, grocery stores, and other services.

The ‘Business Directory’ function was first reported by WABetaInfo when it was made available to select users in So Paulo, Brazil, and is expected to be made available to more users in other locations in the near future. Users will benefit from the functionality because it will allow them to search for local companies and then contact them directly through the app.

The feature is most likely intended to make purchasing more convenient via WhatsApp, which already has its own payment mechanism via UPI in places like India. Users will be able to search for nearby stores, restaurants, and other companies, communicate with their respective WhatsApp Business accounts, choose from a catalogue of products and services, and pay straight from the app, all without ever leaving WhatsApp.

The feature is still unavailable in Pakistan, and there is currently no estimate for when it will be available. More information on planned additions, such as the new Business Directory feature, should be available in early 2022.