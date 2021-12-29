WhatsApp Communities: New feature to allow multiple groups to be linked together
WhatsApp Communities: Whatsapp admins will be able to link numerous WhatsApp Groups to a bigger Community group, providing additional functionality.
WhatsApp is rumoured to be working on a new Communities feature, which we now have our first look at. The Communities feature is expected to enhance the app’s functionality by allowing users to unite up to ten groups in a single ‘Community.’ The feature has been recently spotted in an iOS beta build and is expected to come to both platforms soon.
Administrators of communities will have more control than administrators of groups, and will be able to make decisions such as who can and cannot message in a group. In the meanwhile, when members leave a community, they will no longer be able to see the associated groups.
The feature will give Communities their own name and group description, according to a report from tipster WABetaInfo. Larger groups that may need more sub-groups but still require a centralised control mechanism for all members would benefit from communities, which will aid with app organisation.
Communities will also have a “Announcement” group, as shown in the screenshot, where admins can send messages to all members in the various linked groups, similar to how a broadcast works but for community members.
The capability will also be useful in remote work environments, as huge teams can now be divided into smaller groups while remaining connected via a single community, or many communities if necessary.
WhatsApp beta users on iOS and Android are anticipated to acquire the functionality shortly, while stable users may have to wait a bit before they can utilise WhatsApp communities.
