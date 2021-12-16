WhatsApp: Testing on groups by allowing admins to delete the messages for everyone

WhatsApp has been discovered to be testing the ability of group admins to remove certain messages for the entire group.

Despite years of debate and harsh criticism, this appears to provide group leaders more flexibility to limit spam and misinformation that is frequent within ordinary WhatsApp groups.

WhatsApp developed many features in his update, as reported by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.1.2 has been launched which includes references to the revamped in-app camera. The new experience is not yet available to beta testers, but it is being considered for internal testing.

WABetaInfo has posted a screenshot of WhatsApp’s newly revamped camera. It moves the Flash shortcut from the bottom left to the top right corner and gives the Switch Camera button a circular shadow. The new in-app camera interface, which replaces the Flash shortcut, allows you to retrieve your recent photos from the bottom-left corner.