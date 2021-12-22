Xiaomi 12 series is officially launching on December 28th

According to the earlier leaked reports that Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone company, would unveil the 12 series flagship handsets in China by the end of the year. The Xiaomi 12 series will be introduced on December 28th, according to a recent poster released by the company.

Su Bingtian, a Chinese sprinter, is on the front of the billboard, approving the Xiaomi 12 series. The poster merely shows the release date and the tagline “Faster and more stable.” Xiaomi executives’ Weibo accounts disclosed that the business is planning to launch at least three Xiaomi 12 handsets.

Read more: Xiaomi To Hit Pakistani Market With Mi 11T And Mi 11T Pro This Month

In China, three phones with model numbers 2201123C, 2112123AC, and 2201122C are planned to be released as the Xiaomi 12, 12X, and 12 Pro. All models in the series are 3C and TENAA certified.

While the Xiaomi 12 and 12X are expected to enable 67W charging, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is slated to feature 120W quick charging.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor will power the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro. While the Snapdragon 870 will power the 12X. The series is expected to ship with Android 12 and MIUI 13.