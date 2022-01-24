Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 05:00 pm

Apple iPhone 11/ Pro and 11 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Iphone 11 Tax

iPhone 11 Tax: If you are importing an Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max into Pakistan, you must pay a tax or customs charge at the customs office or a customs kiosk at the airport.

The specific customs duty for the iPhone 11 new versions is listed below to assist you determine the actual cost of importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this customs charge amount or you won’t be able to take your mobile device with you.

When compared to the early stages of the DIRBS programme, the FBR has significantly lowered taxes.

Apple iPhone 11 (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)
PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

iPhone 11 Pro (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)
PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

iPhone 11 Pro Max (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)
PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

